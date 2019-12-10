Dec 10, 2019, 5:14 PM
ِDistinguished maestro says Iranians always pay homage to martyrs

Tehran, Dec 10, IRNA - Distinguished Iranian-Armenian composer and conductor Loris Tjeknavorian said on Tuesday that the Iranian people are to remember martyrs forever through paying homage to them and their dedications.

The maestro who has spent 16 years over conducting a symphony on the Sacred Defense expressed the hope that the artwork would be a spiritual gift to the martyrs.

Loris Tjeknavorian (born on 13 October 1937 in Borujerd) is an Iranian Armenian composer and conductor.

As one of the leading conductors of his generation, he has led international orchestras throughout the world such as in Austria, the UK, the USA, Canada, Hungary, Copenhagen, Iran, Finland, Russia, Armenia, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Africa and Denmark.

