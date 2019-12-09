Dec 9, 2019, 2:46 PM
Iran, Turkey discuss regional, int'l topics

Tehran, Dec 9, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in a meeting in Istanbul on Monday discussed the most important regional and international issues.

During the meeting which was held on the sidelines of the 8th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process, both sides discussed good bilateral relations, developments in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

The conference themed "Peace, Partnership, Prosperity" is aimed at bolstering regional cooperation as well as dialogue towards Afghanistan.

The event is supposed to discuss peace, regional participation, and cooperation for the future of Afghanistan.

The first round of Heart of Asia-Istanbul conference was held with the attendance of Turkey, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and UAE in Istanbul in 2011.

