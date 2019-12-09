Zarif in Turkey to partake in Heart of Asia-Istanbul confab

The conference themed "Peace, Partnership, Prosperity" is aimed at bolstering regional cooperation as well as dialogue towards Afghanistan.

The event is supposed to discuss peace, regional participation and cooperation for the future of Afghanistan.

The first round of Heart of Asia-Istanbul conference was held with the attendance of Turkey, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and UAE in Istanbul in 2011.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish