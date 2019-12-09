Dec 9, 2019, 8:38 AM
Zarif in Turkey to partake in Heart of Asia-Istanbul confab

Tehran, Dec 9, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Istanbul, Turkey on Monday morning to attend the 8th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process.

The conference themed "Peace, Partnership, Prosperity" is aimed at bolstering regional cooperation as well as dialogue towards Afghanistan.

The event is supposed to discuss peace, regional participation and cooperation for the future of Afghanistan.

The first round of Heart of Asia-Istanbul conference was held with the attendance of Turkey, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and UAE in Istanbul in 2011.

