Aras Free Zone to become communication hub with Eurasian Union

Speaking on the sidelines of an inaugural ceremony of the Aras Free Trade Zone on Sunday, Morteza Bank told reporters that according to an important agreement recently concluded in the area of ​​Iranian trade, our country could export 300 Iranian items to five Eurasian Union member-states in the form of tariff-free customs exchanges.

The agreement is a good opportunity for the Free Zones, especially the Aras Free Zone, to be a linking bridge with Eurasia, especially Russia as one of the largest markets in the world, he said.

According to him, on this basis 800 items from five Eurasian states will be exchanged with Iran, which is a valuable opportunity for the region.

Referring to today's plans launched in Aras Free Zone, Bank made the remark that the progress and active investment in Aras Free Zone are underway and accordingly a good opportunity has been created for production and employment.

He added that with the opening of the first all-industrial slaughterhouse in the Aras Free Zone, the start of the second phase of greenhouse plans, along with electrical and chemical projects, Iran has become an exporter.

The official pointed out that there are 260 hectares of greenhouses in East Azerbaijan out of which 60 hectares of greenhouse complex is active in Aras Free Trade Zone which 60 hectares will soon be added.

