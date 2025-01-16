Terrorists nabbed in IRGC operation in southeastern Iran

Zahedan, IRNA – Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has reported the arrest of 15 terrorists who were planning sabotage activities in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The Quds Headquarters of the IRGC Ground Forces announced, in a statement, on Thursday that the terrorists were nabbed before they could carry out any destructive actions.

A precise operation to clear the area of the presence of evildoers and terrorist groups was conducted following a report about their presence in the areas bordering Pakistan.

Combat helicopters and the IRGC Ground Force's drone unit were also the part of the anti-terror operation, the statement said, adding that a large amount of weapons and ammunition were discovered and seized from the terrorists.

The security and intelligence agencies have carried out a number of such operations in recent months, arresting dozens of terrorists and dismantling several terrorist hideouts in Sistan and Baluchestan, especially in its border areas.

4399**2050