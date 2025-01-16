Iran says Gaza ceasefire deal ‘historical victory’ for Palestinians

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian Foreign Ministry has hailed the Gaza ceasefire agreement as a “historical victory” for the Palestinian people who have endured one of the biggest acts of genocide in history.

The ministry issued a statement on Thursday, a day after the agreement was reached between the Israeli regime and the Palestinian Hamas Resistance Movement that halted more than 15 months of war in Gaza.

“The ceasefire deal is the result of resistance, bravery and resilience of the Palestinian people in the face of one of the biggest acts of genocide in history,” said the statement.

It referred to Israeli crimes against the people of Gaza during the regime’s genocidal war, saying that what emboldened the regime to press ahead with its genocide was the direct and all-out political, military and financial support from the US, Britain, Germany and a number of other Western states.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) also issued a statement on Thursday, congratulating Hamas on its victory against the Israeli regime.

The IRGC said that the ceasefire is an irreparable defeat for the Zionist regime, as it failed to achieve its stated goals of eliminating Hamas and releasing Israeli prisoners through military action, despite the all-out support it received from the US as well as its European and regional allies.

