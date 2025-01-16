Iran, Tajikistan presidents call for expansion of bilateral cooperation

Dushanbe, IRNA – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon have called for the expansion of ties between their nations, saying that both countries possess numerous capacities that help them achieve the goal.

The two presidents held a joint press conference on Thursday in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe, briefing reporters on the negotiations held earlier in the day. The presidents and other officials also signed 23 documents to expand cooperation in various fields.

President Pezeshkian expressed hope that the newly signed agreements will further promote bilateral ties and help the two countries reach the optimal level of cooperation they want.

In addition to issues related to bilateral cooperation, discussions between the Iranian and Tajik sides covered regional developments including the situation in Afghanistan as well as the Gaza war, according to Pezeshkian.

Rahmon, for his part, said that the negotiations put a focus on developing cooperation in mining, pharmaceutical, industrial, transport and agricultural sectors.

Also, capacities provided by the Iranian port cities of Chabahar and Bandar Abbas to expand cooperation in the transport sector was discussed, the Tajik president said.

Following the press conference, the Iranian president visited the Avicenna Tajik State Medical University, where he received an honorary professorship and a plaque of honor.

The Iranian president also made a speech at the university, and signed the guestbook of the academic center. During his speech, Pezeshkian said that Iran “hates any war and violence” and has no hostility toward anyone.

The Iranian president and his accompanying delegation arrived in Dushanbe on Wednesday.

4208**4194

