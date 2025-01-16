Top general hails Iran’s growing naval might

Bandar Abbas, IRNA – Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri hails growing capabilities of the country’s navy, saying it is fully prepared to execute and implement various complex plans and programs.

General Bagheri made the remarks while attending an inauguration ceremony of the Second Maritime Zone located in the strategic Jask region, near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran on Thursday.

He said that the Iranian navy, today, is excelling in various domains of training, skills, and design capabilities.

While honoring the founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, as well as those who sacrificed their lived for the sake of the Islamic Revolution, the top commander said that the long coast and the strategic position Iran enjoys are “God’s blessings”.

“If we take advantage of our long coast properly, it will lead us to unparalleled power in the region and even as one of the world powers”, he said.

He called the Second Maritime Zone a very sensitive and strategic point that could help the country’s navy reach the entire planet.

Major General Bagheri continued by saying that the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has expanded two of its three main areas on the coast of the Sea of Oman and provided maritime security for the country’s commercial and oil fleets.

Over the past 10 years, despite the fact that pirates were making international waterways unsafe, these naval fleets have been the ones that have helped "our commercial and oil vessels safely pass through dangerous areas" more than hundreds of times, he added.

