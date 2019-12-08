Tehran, Muscat stress necessity of expanding economic ties

Al-Sunaidi and head of the Omani side of the two countries' Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, who are in Iran to hold the 18th round of the commission, on Sunday during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, presented a report on the joint commission of the two countries' cooperation.

Referring to the high capacities of cooperation between the two countries in different fields, Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized the necessity of increasing economic cooperation.

Al- Sunaidi, for his part, described the latest state of economic relations, referring to the achievements of the Economic Cooperation Commission.

Al- Sunaidi met with Iran First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri earlier on Sunday.

He also attended the 18th meeting of the Joint Commission on Iran-Oman Economic Cooperation where he delivered a speech.

