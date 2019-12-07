Zarif criticizes E3, US for their silence against Israeli Nukes

"Israel today tested a nuke-missile, aimed at Iran," Zarif tweeted on Friday.



"E3 & US never complain about the only nuclear arsenal in West Asia—armed with missiles actually DESIGNED to be capable of carrying nukes—but has fits of apoplexy over our conventional & defensive ones," he added.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi said that letter of the three European members of the UN Security Council is another attempt made for the arbitrary interpretation of paragraph 3 of annex B to Security Council resolution 2231 (2015).

In a letter to President of the United Nations Security Council Kelly Craft, he added that the European countries made reference to such unreliable sources as “social media”, citing outdated reports, referencing documents of bodies like the International Atomic Energy Agency which has no technical competence regarding missiles.

Representatives of Germany, UK and France in a letter to the UN Secretary General António Guterres claimed that Iranian ballistic missiles are capable of carrying nuclear warheads which is against UNSC request from Tehran.

They urged UN chief to inform the UNSC that Iran's missile activities are incompatible with its resolutions verifying 2015 nuclear accord.

