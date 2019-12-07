Araghchi: Grounds paved for President Rouhani's upcoming visit to Tokyo

Speaking to the Japanese-language 'NHK' television, Araghchi expressed hope that President Rouhani's upcoming visit to Japan would help reinforce economic relations.

He added that Japan is a strategic partner and presents technology to Iran.

Iran has always been one of the oil suppliers of Japan, Araghchi noted.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister reiterated that Iran is to preserve its positive relations with Japan.

He also hoped for the possibility of exporting oil to Japan in the future.

Earlier, Araghchi delivered a written message from President Hassan Rouhani to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo.

In his meetings with the Japanese high-ranking officials, Araghchi reviewed the latest regional and global developments.

Iran's nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was the centerpiece of discussion with the Japanese officials.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu in Tokyo, Araghchi said that the Middle East is exposed to a critical situation and "we must work together to ease tensions."

Referring to Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) Initiative floated by President Rouhani during the UN General Assembly, Araghchi said that Iran invites all countries affected by Persian Gulf developments and Strait of Hormuz to support Coalition of Peace.

