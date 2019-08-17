Araghchi, Japanese counterpart discuss JCPOA developments

During the meeting, the two officials discussed bilateral relations as well as avenues for promoting them as well as developments on JCPOA and situation in the Persian Gulf and western Asia.

Highlighting the significance of the Japanese prime minister's recent visit to Tehran, the two officials voiced their interest in continuing high-level political consultations.

Earlier round of political dialogues attended by Araghchi and Mori was held in Tehran on March 2, 2018.

Prior to the meeting, Japanese official held talks with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

