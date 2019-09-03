Araghchi slams US domineering policies

Araghchi who is currently visiting Slovenia to attend the Third Edition of Political Dialogues between Iran and Slovenia as well as the 14th Bled Strategic Forum, added that while the US is distancing from multilateralism and international order day in day out, the other countries, especially European states, are unable to counter the situation and succumbed to the US unilateral policies.

Today, European states' economies are totally dominated by the US dollar and their banks and companies are following orders of US Treasury Office, as the US uses dollar and sanctions as weapon for imposing its policies and demands on the others, he said.

Noting that JCPOA was endorsed by the United Nations Security Council and is part of UN resolution, Araghchi said that the US violated the deal, which was met by the international community's silence and indifference.

Unfortunately, global community is going towards accepting force and bullying, he said, noting that independent countries should consider the issue and find solution for that.

After his visit to France, Araghchi arrived in Ljubljana on Tuesday to continue his discussions.

