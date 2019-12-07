Iranian Army unveils new drone

The drone has been made by Iranian thought and knowledge and is ready to fly over Makran Coast, said Deputy Commander of Iran's Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari in the unveiling ceremony.

He added that monitoring enemies' moves needs special equipment in the region. Iran should use destroyers, submarines, and drones for that purpose.

The drone unveiled has a flight range of 1,500 km. It can fly 24 hours nonstop in the height of 24,000 ft.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish