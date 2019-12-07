Iran, China mull expansion of cultural exchanges

Yu Xiao in an interview with IRNA on Saturday said that, China and Iran are two countries with a long history of ancient civilization and need to enhance cultural and cinematic exchanges along with academic communication.

He said that one of the programs of his association is to develop cultural programs between the two countries in the field of film and cinema, adding that this association has so far invited a number of Iranian filmmakers and directors to travel to China.

The president of Tsinghua's Student Association of the Belt and Road Initiative (OBOR) also referred to the unparalleled acceptance of ‘Qasr-e Shirin’ (Castle of Dreams) by Reza Mirkarimi, the Iranian director in China and said the purpose of the forum is to introduce top films from other countries in this event.

He said the program is aimed at boosting exchanges in the field of film, cinema and cultural affairs between the countries of the Silk Road, and we want the best of other countries' films to be recognized by the Chinese as well.

The One Belt One Road (OBOR) is an ambitious project that focuses on improving connectivity and cooperation among multiple countries spread across the continents of Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Dubbed as the “Project of the Century” by the Chinese authorities, OBOR spans about 78 countries.

‘Qasr-e Shirin’ (Castle of Dreams) directed by Reza Mirkarimi on June, grabbed three awards at the 2019 edition of the festival in China, in general Iran wins Shanghai Film Festival Golden Goblet Award.

The Best Actor Award of the event went to the movie’s star Hamed Behdad, and the director Reza Mirkarimi won the Best Director and the Golden Goblet prize for the film.

Chinese film centers and academies are ready to cooperate with Iran in filmmaking industry, said Yu Xiao ,the president of Tsinghua's Student Association of the Belt and Road Initiative (OBOR).

