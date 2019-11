The 95-minute ‘Dressage’ by Pouya Badkoubeh, the family drama ‘Castle of Dreams’ by Reza Mirkarimi and 'African Violet’ by Mona Zandi-Haqiqi are to vie at the event.

The 24th edition of the festival is slated to be held in Rabat of Morocco on November 16-22.

