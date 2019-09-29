Iran's "Qasr-e Shirin" to vie in Slemani Int'l Film Festival

The film which will hit the silver screen in Salem Cinema Hall would compete with several other movies from France, South Korea, China, Spain, Luxemburg, Turkey, Germany, the Netherlands, Greece, Syria, Albania, Poland, Belgium, and Palestine in World Cinema Section of the festival.

‘Qasr-e Shirin’ has already won three awards at the Shanghai International Film Festival: the Best Actor Award, the Best Director Award, and the Golden Goblet.

The film has also won two awards at the Batumi International Art-House Film Festival in Georgia and was selected as the best film according to critics in the West and East Eurasian Film Festival (Orenburg, Russia).

At present, the film is participating in the Vancouver Film Festival in Canada.

The 4th edition of the Slemani International Film Festival with the theme of "Earth Cancer" is slated to be held in Sulaymaniyah, Iraqi Kurdistan, on October 1-7, 2019.



