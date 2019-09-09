Batumi Film Fest to screen Iran's "Castle of Dreams"

‘Castle of Dreams’ had earlier received awards from Shanghai Film Fetival and West and East Eurasian Film Festival (Orenburg, Russia).

The Iranian movie will compete with nine rivals.

“The mission of BIAFF is to be an international event designed to enhance cultural exchange, understanding, and collaboration through the screening of new art house-house and non-commercial films from Georgia and abroad,” BIAFF official website reported.

It added: “The event provides an opportunity for well-known film makers, producers and film critics to meet and share their expertise and works with other people in their respective fields and gives local cinema lovers and other individuals a better understanding of the industry and its people through retrospectives.”

“BIAFF is also focused on providing a quality educational opportunity for those people interested in film and cinematography.”

‘Castle of Dreams’ narrates the story of Jalal, the father of a separated family who returns to sort things out after the mother dies but he does not want to take the children with him.

