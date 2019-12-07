Pakistan's PM stresses to expedite setting up border markets with Iran

It is pertinent to mention that recently seventh Joint Border Trade Committee (JBTC) between Iran and Pakistan was held at Zahedan during which both sides agreed to establish four joint border markets.

Head of Pakistani delegation Reza Baloch had said that the Pakistani government will establish four border markets with Iran within the next year for the economic stability of the people living in border regions.

According to a report of Pakistani media on Saturday, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has directed the ministry of commerce to speed up the process of setting up border markets with Iran.

During the meeting, the prime minister also directed to set up border markets with Afghanistan. The report quoted official sources as saying that border markets will be set up at specific locations across the borders of the two countries.

It was noted in the meeting that border fencing and smuggling are hampering the border trade. The border markets will help in bringing economic stability to the area.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to set up border markets as soon as possible.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish