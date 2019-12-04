Iran calls int’l Criminal Court to remain independent, impartial

The 18th session of the International Criminal Court (ICC) convened in The Hague, Netherlands on Monday and will continue until Friday.

During the meeting, Reza Pourmand Tehrani, the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasized the necessity of maintaining the independence, impartiality, and avoidance of political susceptibility of the International Criminal Court in the Statute of the International Criminal Court.

He also condemned the recent threats by the US officials against the International Criminal Court and its judges, prosecutors, and staff, halting these threats to justice and at the same time a test for the tribunal for its independence and effectiveness.

The Iranian envoy in The Hague also welcomed the Court's recent approach to investigate crimes committed against Rohingya Muslim minorities in Myanmar, Palestine, and Afghanistan, while also emphasizing impartiality and resistance to political pressure in these cases.

He also outlined some of our country's progress in international criminal law in the field of law, academia, and research.

The Assembly of States Parties to the International Criminal Court is the highest decision-making body that meets annually to determine the Court's non-judicial policies with the participation of representatives of the Member-States and its observers. The Islamic Republic of Iran is an observer member of the International Criminal Court.

On the sidelines of this year's Summit, as in the previous sessions, there were numerous specialized side sessions on various issues and prospects in the area of ​​international criminal law and the activities of the institution, which will continue until the end of December.

Also at this year's Palestinian expedition, the Palestinian Delegation has held an exhibition of Palestinian artists in the Gaza Strip to file a complaint against the Zionist regime.

