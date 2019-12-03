President: Tehran, Baku take positive steps to further deepen ties

In a meeting late Tuesday with Azeri Deputy Prime Minister Shahim Mostafayev who submitted Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev's message, he added that no doubt that diplomatic shuttles between the two countries over the past six years and President Aliyev's warm and cordial message will largely contribute to the enhancement of bilateral relations.

Expressing satisfaction over the course of the agreements' implementation, President Rouhani hoped that recent agreements signed with Azeri president will soon be executed.

"Construction of power station in the two countries' border areas are of high significance," the chief executive said, hoping that the joint project agreed to construct Rasht-Astara railway will become operational soon.

"Iran is seriously pursuing execution of joint oil extraction projects in the Caspian Sea," Rouhnai said, calling for careful examination of the issues during the two countries' joint commission.

Highlighting significance of boosting scientific and technological ties, he said that Tehran is ready for engagement with Baku in all technological arenas.

Mostafayev, for his part, presented President Aliyev's message to President Rouhani, saying that he attaches high value to strengthening relations with Iran and is seriously pursuing broadening all-out ties with Tehran.

Describing the talks during his current visit to Tehran as constructive and useful, he said that Tehran-Baku ties have experienced growth in all fields, as their commercial exchanges have been threefold since 2014 up to now.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish