Iran proud of giving services to disabled people, President Rouhani says

Speaking to a group of disabled elite and representatives of NGOs in a ceremony held on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, President Rouhani said that the approach of the people and the officials is the most important issue in this matter.

President Rouhani said that in the eye of Islam, the disabled people are of the same value as the other people in society.

He said that there should be no limitations for such people and if there is, it is something unpleasant that the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare should pursue to remove.

President Rouhani also said that in this year's entrance exam of universities, 14 students got two-digit rankings, which is of great value.

He said that his government has done its best to provide services for the disabled, but for several reasons, they have not been totally successful.

Referring to the problems that impeded the services, he said that the oil price fell from $112 to $30, and then after the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed things got better, but after the US illegally withdrew from the JCPOA things worsened again.

With the unprecedented sanctions, the US had tried to bring Iran to its knees. The US, which is "a criminal and a terrorist", and other countries thought that it would happen to Iran.

9417**2050

Follow us Twitter @IrnaEnglish