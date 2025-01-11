Hundreds of thousands march in Yemen to condemn Israeli crimes in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement has announced that hundreds of thousands of Yemeni protesters poured onto the streets in 14 governorates across the country in a show of support for the defenseless Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and to condemn the Israeli regime’s genocidal war.

According to Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV channel, the protest rallies were held on Friday in response to a call from a popular committee supporting the Palestinian cause, as well as a call from Ansarullah Leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

The capital Sana’a was one of the places where such rallies took place.

Demonstrators in the city carried banners to express their support for Gaza and condemn Israeli atrocities in the besieged area. They also chanted slogans denouncing US-Zionist aggressions against Yemen, Gaza, and other nations in the region.

Yemenis, particularly the people of Sana’a and the northern city of Sa’ada, have been holding weekly rallies on Fridays ever since the Gaza war broke out in early October last year.

Yemen has also shown its support for Gaza by launching drone and missile strikes on Israeli positions as well as attacks on Israel-linked vessels in the high seas.

The Arab country has promised to continue supporting Gaza until the aggression on the besieged Palestinian territory comes to an end.

