Zarif urges Europeans to do their human duty

"Instead of arrogant threats or hollow paper promises, E3/EU—and future INSTEX shareholder Sweden—should start with something very simple; a minimal human duty," Zarif tweeted on Monday.

"Ask @molnlyckehc to SELL products enabling Iranian kids with EB to cover their wounds," he added.

"#EconomicTerrorism kills," he reiterated.

"@SecPompeo once again admits that US #EconomicTerrorism on Iran is designed to starve, and in the case of medical supplies, kill our innocent citizens," he noted.

