Dec 2, 2019, 6:20 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83578028
0 Persons

Tags

Zarif urges Europeans to do their human duty

Zarif urges Europeans to do their human duty

Tehran, Dec 2, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in separate messages called of the European states to be committed to their minimal human duty.

"Instead of arrogant threats or hollow paper promises, E3/EU—and future INSTEX shareholder Sweden—should start with something very simple; a minimal human duty," Zarif tweeted on Monday.

"Ask @molnlyckehc to SELL products enabling Iranian kids with EB to cover their wounds," he added.

 "#EconomicTerrorism kills," he reiterated.

"@SecPompeo once again admits that US #EconomicTerrorism on Iran is designed to starve, and in the case of medical supplies, kill our innocent citizens," he noted.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 4 =