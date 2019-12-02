Zarif: Iran hails any initiative to de-escalate regional tensions

Speaking in a meeting with Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Zarif pointed to Oman's good and constructive role and described relations as comprehensive.

He also hailed developing relations in all fields.

Iran is determined in maintaining talks with regional countries, Zarif said, adding that Hormuz Peace Endeavor has been presented with this regard.

Meanwhile, Alawi bin Abdullah termed as useful holding a comprehensive conference in the presence of all beneficiaries.

He added that regional conditions require negotiations and understanding.

During the meeting both sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, regional and international issues.

Political, economic, scientific and technology cooperation in bilateral and multilateral levels were among other topics reviewed by both sides.

This is the third time in nine months that Omani top diplomat visited Tehran.

