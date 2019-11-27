Nov 27, 2019, 2:36 PM
Zarif says talks with Taliban aimed to help Afghan peace and security

Tehran, Nov 27, IRNA – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in a comment for his talks with Taliban's head of political office Mullah Baradar, said on Wednesday that Iran negotiates with all Afghan groups to help Afghan peace and security.

Zarif made the remarks when he was asked to comment after the cabinet session this morning.

Yesterday, some media reported that Zarif received Baradar of Afghan's Taliban in Tehran.

IRNA reported on Wednesday that Zarif has expressed Iran's readiness to help hold intra-Afghan inclusive talks with participation of the government and all influential powers in that country.

Iran follows a policy of encouraging all sides in Afghanistan to find a solution through dialogue to ensure security in the neighboring country after exit of foreign forces.

Statistics show that about 10,000 people have been killed in Afghanistan due to terrorist attacks between 2007 to 2018.

