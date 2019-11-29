Minister says Iran's historical background great capacity for world peace

Ali Asghar Moonesan, who is on a visit to China to attend the Summit of Ancient Civilizations, said in an interview with IRNA in Beijing on Friday that countries with ancient civilization play an important role not only in the ancient world but also in today's challenging world and can offer solutions based on cultural exchange by emphasizing the role of people's relations on other people.

Noting that the Summit of Ancient Civilizations is underway for 3 days with nine major members, as well as two observer states, he stated that new countries are being added to the forum every year, and Iran supports more countries to join.

Moonesan made the remark that Iran, as a country that has had a great role in building human civilization, had an active presence in the conference and the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this conference were explained to the member states.

He also said that we could jointly organize an annual exhibition of the member states of ancient civilization to help present different cultures, to bring about cultural diversity that would eventually lead to reduced international conflicts and the establishment of peace and security in the world.

The tourism minister added that along with the summit, Iranian tourism activists traveled to China as part of a delegation and held investment meetings attended by Chinese companies.

The senior official pointed out that China is one of the most important countries of Iran's tourism destination. According to the exit of 150 million Chinese tourists a year, we targeted to attract annually the Chinese one million and one and a half million tourists in the first step, respectively.

The Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism of the Islamic Republic of Iran arrived in Beijing on Thursday evening at the head of a high-level delegation.

9455**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish