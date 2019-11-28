Iran, China tourism development meeting held in Beijing

The meeting attended by over 100 Iranian and Chinese companies involved in the fields of tourism and publicity dealt with ways of boosting tourism between the two countries.

Chairman of Tour Operators Society's board of directors told the meeting that given China's capacities, including over 150 million outbound tourists each year, it is possible for Iran to raise its share in the market.

Ebrahim Farajpour described the four-hour meeting as beneficial for both sides, saying that given unilateral visa-free regime for the Chinese tourists, Iran's share of the market is expected to increase.

One of the reasons for the low number of Chinese tourists visiting Iran is lack of sufficient knowledge about Iran's culture, history and nature, he said, noting that some 50 Chinese companies will be invited to Iran for an 11-day visit to the country.

Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Ali Asghar Mounesan arrived in Beijing late on Thursday at the head of a high-ranking delegation.

