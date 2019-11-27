President Rouhani inaugurates new railway link in northwestern Iran

The new railway road which is located on the old Tehran-Tabriz railroad will cut the distance between the two cities as it will pass through the cities of Torkamanchay and Basmenj instead of the current route.

Mianeh-Tabriz Railway project is about 203 km long, 132 km of which include Mianeh-Bostanabad link. The remaining 70 km of the project which will reach Tabriz is still under construction.

Mianeh-Bostanabad-Tabriz Railway is an extension of the existing Tehran-Mianeh Railway. Once completed, the distance between Tehran and Tabriz will reduce up to 5.5 hours.

It should be noted that the construction operation of Mianeh-Tabriz Railway started in 2000.

President Rouhani arrived in East Azarbaijan province on Wednesday to visit the cities of Mianeh and Sarab where he will meet the quake-stricken people and review the relief operations underway in the area.

A 5.9-degree earthquake on the Richter scale shook the town of Tark, East Azarbaijan province, in the early hours of Friday, Nov 8, claiming the lives of seven people and injuring 700 more.

The earthquake was accompanied by 8 aftershocks happening at the depth of 6-10 km underground.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

