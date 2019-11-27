Rouhani promises to help quake-hit people

Rouhani made the remarks on Wednesday during a visit to the quake-stricken town of Dastjerd.

He vowed people of Dastjerd that the government will stand by them and will pay all costs regarding the reconstruction of the damaged houses.

He added that Iranian government will spare no efforts, expressing hope for the Housing Foundation to contribute to reconstruction and reinforcing structure of the houses in the quake-hit area.

An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale shook the city of Tark in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan in the early hours of November 8, claimed lives of five people and injured several others.

President Rouhani, who arrived in East Azarbaijan's capital city of Tabriz Wednesday morning on a day-long visit, is to open several industrial, health and development projects.

It is the fifth visit to East Azarbaijan province of President Rouhani over the past four years.

