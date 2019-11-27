IMO considers Iran's concerns as legitimate

Speaking to IRNA on the sidelines of IMO 31st Assembly meeting in London, Mohammad Rastad told IRNA that issues mentioned by Iran with regard to the importance of free navigation rights of the IMO member states at the high seas and safe and secure shipping are stipulated by the IMO Charter.

But thanks to IMO's professionalism and its dependence on the United Nations, it has no executive power to lift sanctions imposed by the US, he added.

Rastad said that all IMO member states believe that Iran's concerns are legitimate and right but due to US threats especially against international private shipping companies its consequences also threaten Iran's shipping sector.

Elaborating on the capacities of the current event, he said that one of the issues underlined by Iran in the meeting was the importance of creating maritime security and safeguarding free movement of commercial ships which should be better through regional cooperation.

He hoped that Iran's initiative on regional cooperation to be put on agenda of the neighboring states.

At least three accidents recently happened for Iranian oil tankers in the Red Sea which were proved to be deliberate violation of the International Law of the Sea, Rastad noted.

It is necessary to implement the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) proposed by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the UN General Assembly for preventing such accidents and advance the goal of regional cooperation.

President Rouhani presented a peace plan to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York in September. Rouhani's plan- Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) initiative- calls on all eight countries in the Persian Gulf region to join the efforts to bring peace through dialogue.

The Assembly meeting underway is IMO’s highest governing body. It is responsible for approving the action plan and budget; and determining financial arrangements and electing the IMO Council. The Assembly consists of all IMO Member States and meets once every two-year.

As a specialized agency of the United Nations, IMO, is the global standard-setting authority for the safety, security and environmental performance of international shipping and seafaring.

Its main role is to create a regulatory framework for the shipping industry that is fair and effective, universally adopted and universally implemented.

