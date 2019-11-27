Rouhani visits Mianeh, Sarab to meet quake-hit people

An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale shook the city of Tark in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan in the early hours of November 8, claimed lives of five people and injured several others.

President Rouhani, who arrived in East Azarbaijan's capital city of Tabriz Wednesday morning on a day-long visit, is to open several industrial, health and development projects.

It is the fifth visit to East Azarbaijan province of President Rouhani over the past four years.

1483**1416

