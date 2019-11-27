Chinese firms undertake investment projects in Iran

The companies will implement the annual production project of 20,000 tons of manganese and silicon alloy and a ceramic tile factory in Kermanshah.

Manganese and silicon alloy production plant will be set up with a €10 million investment in Mersad Industrial Estate and will provide jobs for 125 people, according to the Chinese companies in the provincial investment group.

"Fo Xian" the investor of the plant in Kermanshah province told the executives: "The land has been purchased for implementation of the project and soon the project will begin."

He added that plant equipment is currently being manufactured in China, which will be transferred to Iran after the plant is completed.

The ceramic tile factory is also set to be set up with a €100 million investment in Zagros Industrial Zone.

The company, which plans to export 80 percent of its products outside Iran, brings in 100 of its specialist staff from China to Iran and creates 1,400 jobs for the population of Kermanshah.

