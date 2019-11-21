Afghanistan to boost goods transit via Chabahar

In a meeting with managing director of Chabahar Free Zone late on Wednesday, he added, "Boosting relations is possible by increasing investment and we are determined to beef up presence of economic activists in the region."

Afghan businessmen face many problems in Chabahar Free Zone which will hopefully be resolved one after the other with the efforts of the officials.

"Chabahar is an economic bridge and transit route for Afghanistan, and we will promote economic relations with export and import through the port," he added.

Launching Afghan bank representative office in Chabahar is on the agenda and problems around residence, departure and visa will be pursued until positive results are achieved, the Afghan official said.

Managing Director of Chabahar Free Zone Abdolrahim Kordi, for his part, said that some 176 companies have been registered in the zone by the Afghan investors, of which 32 trade and production companies are currently active.

Chabahar has a special status and Afghan tradesmen are invited to have active presence and make further investment, he said, noting that the port has a bright future and problems facing investors will be resolved one after the other.

Chabahar Port is located in the southeastern coast of Iran and is about 72 km away from Gwadar Port of Pakistan.

