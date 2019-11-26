Damascus prioritizes working with Iranian companies

Soheil Mohammad Abdul Latif noted on Tuesday at Iran-Syria Business Forum in the Iranian Chamber of Commerce that the agreement signed in Iran-Syria Joint Committee encompasses practical measures, including the establishment of Iranian and Syrian companies. If the agreements are implemented, we can use Syrian state-owned companies.

The high-ranking official made the remark that the Iranian state and private companies have different possibilities, adding that if a joint Iranian-Syrian company is established, companies can be present in all Syrian provinces.

Abdul Latif elaborated that the company does not need to enter the tender and can be directly involved in the work. We also have investment projects that an Iranian investor can get into.

The Syrian Minister of Housing pointed out that there should be a comprehensive understanding of the issue of guarantees and financial matters, as the rest of the activities depend on financial and banking agreements.

The next step is to establish a joint bank between Iran and Syria, which will be established in Syria, Abdul Latif highlighted.

The Syrian official made the remark that the private sector in both countries is the main partner of all investment projects and added that it is necessary for the Iranian private sector to be active in the reconstruction of Syria and to be involved in the reconstruction of Syrian infrastructure.

