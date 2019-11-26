Syria authorizes setting up joint construction firms

Speaking in Iran-Syria trade conference, Al-Laham elaborated on investment opportunities in Syria, saying making investment will be possible in the context of the residential development organization which is affiliated with Public Works and Housing Ministry.

He added that the Development and Real Estate Investment Organization is working with about 200,000 projects in various provinces like Aleppo.

He said that the Syrian government cedes these projects and issues licenses.

Al-Laham said that foreign companies have been permitted to get involved in construction projects, adding that these companies should have permission from their own countries first.

They should have at least five years record of activities in construction projects and present financial guarantee papers.

He said that Syrian companies active in energy, water and electricity fields are also ready to cooperate with Iranian partners.

Earlier, senior advisor to Iranian Parliament speaker Hossein Amir Abdollahian said, "Iran will do whatever it can to back Syria politically and economically."

He stressed that Tehran and Damascus governments should develop religious tourism, expand their economic relations and resist to unilateral US actions.

