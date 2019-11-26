Nov 26, 2019, 11:16 PM
FM Zarif: Iran believes in strong neighborhood policy

Tehran, Nov 26, IRNA – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that Iran believes in powerful neighborhood policy and will take steps to realize it.

Addressing a ceremony marking Day of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) late on Tuesday, he added that Iran believes in strong neighborhood policy as the countries can pursue their objectives and achieve them by having powerful neighbors.

"Iran is willing to have the same ties and cooperation with the Persian Gulf littoral states as it has with ECO members," he said.

The Economic Cooperation Organization or ECO is an Asian political and economic intergovernmental organization which was founded in 1985 by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey. It provides a platform to discuss ways to improve development and promote trade and investment opportunities.

