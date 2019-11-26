Iranian companies to build 30,000 housing units in Syria

The achievements of the Syrian government and nation are convincing, mainly after the restoration of peace and calm in the war stricken country, he said and expressed the hope to witness prosperity in the country.

At this critical juncture, there is also a need for planning and efforts to reconstruct the damages, Gholamhossein Shafei said on Tuesday at the Iran-Syria Business Forum in the Iranian Chamber of Commerce.

He expressed the readiness of the Iranian private sector to cooperate extensively and provide essential goods and supplies to the Syrian people in all fields.

Shafei noted the importance of developing economic relations between the two countries, adding that Iran's Chamber has formed Syrian Reconstruction Headquarters in the past three years and has taken steps within the framework of cooperation between Iran and the Syrian Chamber of Commerce and the exchange of economic delegation is one of the most important things to do.

The official emphasized that Iran-Syria relations have entered into new phases of cooperation in the past year, stating that there is a need for more efforts and coordination at the governmental level and private sector’s economic activists to achieve the desired level of exchanges and implementation of cooperated projects.

Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture went to say that the signing of the agreement on long-term economic cooperation between Iran and Syria by the first vice president and prime minister of Syria is an important step in creating the infrastructure needed for the development of trade and industrial cooperation.

