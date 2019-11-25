Pakistani FM calls for continued regional consultations with Iran

The minister was talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Iran, Mehdi Honardoost, who paid a farewell call on him at the foreign ministry in Islamabad.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the services rendered by the Iranian Ambassador in promoting bilateral relations and cooperation.

He thanked Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for supporting peace in the South Asian region.

Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost during the meeting also admired Pakistan's role in establishing peace in the region and strengthening relations between the two countries.

He briefed the foreign minister about his efforts to strengthen ties between Iran and Pakistan during his four-year tenure in Islamabad.

He said Iran and Pakistan enjoy strong brotherly historic ties and both countries should explore their maximum potential for enhanced ties.

The envoy expressing his views termed the future of Iran, Pakistan ties as bright.

Earlier President of Pakistan Arif Alvi during a meeting with Iranian envoy had said that close cooperative relations with all neighboring countries, including Iran, was a key foreign policy priority of Pakistan. Therefore, Pakistan greatly valued Iran’s consistent support on various regional issues, he added.

Mehdi Honardoost who became ambassador to Pakistan in 2016 is currently holding farewell meetings with Pakistani officials on the completion of his tenure.

He had also met with Pakistan Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Prime Minister's Adviser on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish