Iranian businessmen from Bushehr province active in Persian Gulf markets

Dehghan made the remarks in a meeting with a number of economic activists in Bushehr province.

Sirous Dehghan said that Bushehr businessmen have long had very good business relations with the Persian Gulf states countries, which needs to be enhanced and increased in the current situation.

He said that different provinces by sending trade delegations to the Persian Gulf countries have been able to establish good business relations with these countries.

"In this regard, economic activists should expand their activities by visiting exhibits and partnership with economic activists from the Persian Gulf states,"Dehghan said.

"The Persian Gulf states have a very good potentials for developing economic relations that businessmen of Bushehr province need to make optimum use the proximity and capacity," he said.

