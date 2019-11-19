Persian popular teen story book translated into Serbian language

Dragan Todorovic said in the National Library of Iran on the occasion of "the Week of Book and Reading" that numerous Persian books have been translated into Serbian Language so far, including the books of Imam Khomeini, Saadi, Hafez, and Khayyam.

The Tales of Majid is a collection of short stories by Iranian author Houshang Moradi-Kermani. It had already been a radio program script and a TV series in Iran.

Majid, an orphan living with his Bibi (grandmother), works in a bakery during the summer and sometimes after school in order to supplement his grandma's pension. Majid is somehow a mirror of the author's childhood.

Todorovic said that his country is ready to sign a memorandum of understanding with the National Library of Iran.

Reminding the fact that Serbia was a special guest in Tehran Book Fair last year, he said that is of great importance to them.

The ambassador said that there are many books in different languages in the Embassy of Serbia in Tehran that include works of Saadi, Hafez, Ferdowsi, Khayyam, and Molana Jalal-eddin Rumi.

He added that Serbia is trying to have more Persian books translated into Serbian.

Todorovic also said that the people of Serbia are very interested in learning the Persian language and that there are Iranian film festivals in Serbia, so making joint films with Iran will kick off soon.

He added that Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić believes that Iran is one of the most important countries, but, nothing in particular has been done in that regard so far.

The ambassador deplored the US sanctions on Iran, saying that Serbia is not afraid of the US sanctions because Iran is a friendly state to his country.

Serbia has no borders for economic cooperation with Iran, and that trade between Iran and Serbia grew 150% in the past year, he said, hoping that trade will further grow up this year.

Meanwhile, Director of Iranian National Library, Ashraf Boroujerdi, said in the meeting that she hoped that the upcoming visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to Tehran in the near future, will lead to more cooperation on cultural cooperation to make better achievements.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish