Zarif congratulates success of imposing ceasefire on Zionist regime

In a telephone conversation with Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh, Zarif also denounced Zionist regime's recent aggressions against the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza Strip.

Islamic Jihad Movement set conditions last Wednesday for accepting ceasefire with Israel. Stopping assassination and attacking return rallies near Gaza borders and Israel's abidance by the understandings on annulling Gaza siege are among the conditions.

Eventually, it was announced on Thursday that Palestine Islamic Jihad Movement and Zionist regime accepted ceasefire at the request of Egypt.

