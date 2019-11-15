Supreme Leader: Eliminating Israel means getting rid of Zionist regime

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Friday received the country's officials along with participants of the International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran.

The Supreme Leader noted that obliterating Israel means that the Palestinian people, including Muslims, Christians, and Jews, should be able to determine their fate and get rid of Benjamin Netanyahu and the people like him.

He made the remarks on Friday in a meeting with high-ranking Iranian officials and guests of the 33rd International Islamic Unity Conference.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that supporting Palestinians does not mean being anti-Semitic.

The Supreme Leader noted that the Islamic Republic strongly believes in unity among Islamic nations.

He pointed out that the presence of even the lowest level of such unity could prevent numerous disasters in the Islamic world.

"Our position on the case of Palestine is definitive. Early after the victory of the Revolution, the Islamic Republic gave the Zionists’ center in Tehran to the Palestinians. We helped the Palestinians, and we will continue to do so. The entire Muslim world should do so," Ayatollah Khamenei added.

The Supreme Leader noted that in the remarks of late Imam Khomeini and the Islamic Republic’s officials, the issue of “the abolition of the State of Israel” has repeatedly been raised, and said, “This doesn’t mean the abolition of the Jewish people; we don’t want them harmed. This means the abolition of the imposed regime and state.”

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that the abolition of the “Zionist regime means the Palestinian people, the true owners of the land, choose their own government and oust people like Netanyahu”.

The Supreme Leader said that this is going to happen, like the Balkans, which became independent after 60 years, and the nation returned to their country.

“We are with the people and for the independence of Palestine; we are not anti-Semitic. The Jews live completely safe in our own country, Iran,” he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say that "we seek and cherish unity. Islamic unity has enemies, specially the US government and the Zionist regime".

He reiterated that the US is not just Iran’s enemy, adding, "They are hostile to the Muslim world, to Palestine, and to the nations of W Asia and N Africa."

"The US and Israel are more opposed to Iran, but they’re also opposed to the Saudis. They openly say the Saudis only have money, and they should take it. Enmity more than this?," the Supreme Leader added.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that the Saudis must understand the duty of a dignified man facing this enemy?

"What’s required by the Islamic and Arab dignity and honor against such insults?," he asked.

The meeting coincided with the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and Imam Jafar As-Sadiq (AS), the sixth Imam of Shia Muslims.

Heads of three branches of government, government officials, ambassadors of the Islamic countries along with foreign guests attending the International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran met with the Supreme Leader on Friday morning.

