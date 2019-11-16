Pakistani media widely cover Supreme Leader’s remarks

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Friday received the country's officials along with participants of the International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran.

Daily ‘Express Tribune’ said Iran’s Supreme Leader said on Friday that calls for the abolition of Israel target the “imposed state” not the Jewish people.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the future of the land should be decided by Palestinians of all faiths, Jewish as well as Christian and Muslim.

“We are not anti-semitic. Jews are living in the utmost safety in our country. We only support the people of Palestine and their independence,” he said.

“All nations need peaceful nuclear energy, but Western monopolists seek to keep this energy in monopoly,” Khamenei said.

“Westerners know that we are not seeking nuclear weapons because of our principles and (religious) beliefs,” he said.

Khamenei said that the “enemies of Islam," including Israel and the United States, seek to sow discord between Islamic countries and called for unity in the face of the “common enemy".

