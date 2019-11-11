Iran not to bear burden of JCPOA all alone, says envoy to UN

“Iran can’t and won’t bear the burden of JCPOA alone. Irresponsibility of one of the UN member states is very unprecedented,” said Eshaq Al-e Habib, Iran’s Deputy Representative to the UN on Monday.

He was addressing the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Al-e Habib mentioned that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has verified Iran’s peaceful nuclear programme through most rigorous inspection regime.

The Iranian official urged the IAEA to maintain its impartiality.

He added that Iran has remained committed to the nuclear agreement.

Al-e Habib noted that no agreement can stay alive if parties to the deal don’t respect their commitments.

