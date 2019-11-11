Slovak FM says JCPOA should remain alive

"It's a great agreement, and we need to keep it alive," Lajčák told reporters in Brussels.

He said now it is to discuss preserving the nuclear accord known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The EU foreign ministers meeting is slated to discuss important international issues like Afghanistan, security in the Persian Gulf and Iran.

Earlier, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said on Monday that the EU foreign ministers will examine the recent developments in Iran's nuclear activities.

"As I mentioned, the discussions today will focus mainly on the security situation in the broader region of the [Persian] Gulf," European External Action Service (EEAS) quoted Mogherini as saying upon arrival at the Foreign Affairs Council.

"Obviously, we will also address the new developments on the implementation of the JCPOA – in particular, with regards to the reports of the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency]," she added.

Based on the JCPOA signed between Iran and six world powers in 2015, Iran was not supposed to carry out enrichment in Fordow, she said, adding that the enrichment process has various steps the first of which is the transfer of materials and in the second step it should be connected to feeding lines.

