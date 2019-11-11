Rouhani: Ready to sit at any negotiating table if Iran benefits from

During a speech at the inauguration ceremony of the steel construction company in Baft County of Kerman, he said that Iran is quite ready to negotiate with the world as leaving the talks aside is tantamount to isolating Iran.

President Rouhani reiterated that endurance, resistance, patience as well as hard work do not contradict interacting with the world.

Preserving the national dignity is only possible through hard work and attempt, the Iranian president pointed out.

7129**2050

