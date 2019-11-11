Nov 11, 2019, 4:42 PM
Rouhani: Ready to sit at any negotiating table if Iran benefits from

Kerman, Nov 11, IRNA - President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that Iran will come to any negotiating table that would take the Iranian national interests into consideration.

During a speech at the inauguration ceremony of the steel construction company in Baft County of Kerman, he said that Iran is quite ready to negotiate with the world as leaving the talks aside is tantamount to isolating Iran.

President Rouhani reiterated that endurance, resistance, patience as well as hard work do not contradict interacting with the world.

Preserving the national dignity is only possible through hard work and attempt, the Iranian president pointed out.

