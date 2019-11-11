Rouhani: Arms embargo against Iran to be lifted in 2020

President Rouhani made the announcement in his address to a large crowd in Kerman province, southern Iran, on Monday morning.

By continuing implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, "we'll achieve an economic-security goal in the next year," the president stressed.

Such achievement is an important outcome gained from the JCPOA, Rouhani added.

Despite the world criticism, US President Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally from the Iran Deal- JCPOA- in May 2018.

To respond reciprocally to the US move, Tehran decided to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA, based on Article 26 and 36, and set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches on the first anniversary of the US withdrawal in May 2019.

