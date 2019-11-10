Iran not pondering on exiting NPT

Abbas Mousavi said that the steps of Iran are carefully measured and will be taken according to the reactions made by other signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Regarding the remarks of the French President Emmanuel Macron about Iran's fourth step to reduce the nuclear deal commitments, Mousavi said that the stance of Paris is understandable.

"They have seen that Tehran is quite serious and they have also seen that they have no answers for their inabilities. However, their reactions are not acceptable," he added.

They didn’t implement the deal, so such comments are abnormal, Mousavi added.

Answering a question about withdrawing from the deal, he said the Europeans knew that Iran was serious in its decision but didn’t give Iran any tangible things.

Hoping that Europe will use the two months, Mousavi said that Iran will not wait for their efforts although it will appreciate them.

Regarding the drone that was shot down by the Army, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman added that it is under investigation to find out to which country it belonged. Most probably, more details will be unveiled soon.

He also commented on what President of Turkey Recep Teyyip Erdoğan said that some people trying to transfer Iraq's unrest into Iran, and said that Iran's relations with the regional countries are good and they have never been like what is now. However, it does not mean that "we will ignore our stances".

Mousavi said Iran doesn't comment on domestic issues of Iraq, but there are some people who are looking for fishing from the troubled waters. "Iran calls for security, peace, and progress for the countries of the region."

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish