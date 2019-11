“We have discovered a new big oil field with 53 billion barrels of reserves," Rouhani said in his speech to the people of Yazd.

Rouhani said that the oil field has extended from Bostan and continues to Omidieh with the capacity of 53 billion barrels.

He said that the US should know that Iran is a rich country and despite animosity and cruel sanctions, Iranian workers and engineers discovered a new oil field.

